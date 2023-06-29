Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 9,101 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,502,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,769,000 after purchasing an additional 702,235 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 646,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 746,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 437,949 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

