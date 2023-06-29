Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,047,000 after acquiring an additional 633,037 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 535,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 295,757 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 268,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 119,317 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.01.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.