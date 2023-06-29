Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

