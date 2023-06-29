Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Sells 74,165 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

