Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after acquiring an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after acquiring an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

