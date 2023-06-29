Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Kennon Green & Company LLC

Kennon Green & Company LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 5.9% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.