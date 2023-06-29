Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

MO stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $44.78. 1,746,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,869,407. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

