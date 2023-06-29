Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) PT Raised to $19.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of AMAL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. 12,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,289. The stock has a market cap of $502.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.29 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Maryann Bruce acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $29,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $241,832.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 178,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 370,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 616,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

