AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $13,828,582.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,911,906 shares in the company, valued at $162,467,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,371,887 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $4,245,677.73.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,566,230 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $14,073,187.80.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,121,511 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $3,648,998.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

