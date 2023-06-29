American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.51 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

