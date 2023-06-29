American Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,968 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

