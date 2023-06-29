American Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1307 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.