American Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 4.1% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $25,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $75.87 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

