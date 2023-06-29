American Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $787,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 56,111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,240,000 after buying an additional 10,681,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,365,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,593,000 after acquiring an additional 730,294 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,698 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCIT opened at $79.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.44.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
