American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 437,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 419,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 276,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

XSLV opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $48.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

