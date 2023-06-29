American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after buying an additional 125,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,618,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,641,000 after buying an additional 70,504 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $88.91 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

