American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.58

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.58 and traded as low as C$2.39. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.43, with a volume of 21,882 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$186.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.97.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

