American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.62. 711,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.08. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.