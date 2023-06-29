Amgen (AMG) Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.50 million and $10,448.21 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Amgen has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.66123331 USD and is down -11.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,298.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.