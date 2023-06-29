Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Amgen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $221.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.18. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

