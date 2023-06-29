Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 2.1% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.26. The stock had a trading volume of 375,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,988. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.18. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

