Analysts Set Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Price Target at $176.64

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.1% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $4,193,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 16.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $167.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average of $159.21. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

