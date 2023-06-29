Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enservco (ENSV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN: ENSV) recently:

6/26/2023 – Enservco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Enservco Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Enservco stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,846. Enservco Co. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enservco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

