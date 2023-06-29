Analyzing BKF Capital Group (BKFG) & Its Competitors

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare BKF Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.47 billion $249.04 million 31.82

BKF Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.14% 17.60% 8.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

51.5% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BKF Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 621 3109 3576 122 2.43

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 23.26%. Given BKF Capital Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

BKF Capital Group peers beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BKF Capital Group

(Free Report)

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.