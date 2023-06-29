Analyzing XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) & Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) and Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XOS and Holley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50 Holley 0 4 5 0 2.56

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 648.64%. Holley has a consensus price target of $6.08, suggesting a potential upside of 54.40%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Holley.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

XOS has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holley has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XOS and Holley’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $36.38 million 1.03 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.50 Holley $688.41 million 0.68 $73.77 million $0.53 7.43

Holley has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Holley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Holley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94% Holley 9.26% -1.82% -0.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Holley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Holley beats XOS on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS



Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Holley



Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, fire suits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online platform. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

