Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.37

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.37 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 95.25 ($1.21). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.23), with a volume of 29,005 shares trading hands.

Anglo Asian Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4,850.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Anglo Asian Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Anglo Asian Mining’s payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. Anglo Asian Mining PLC was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Baku, Azerbaijan.

