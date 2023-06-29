Annaly Capital Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 52,501 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 271% compared to the typical volume of 14,141 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

