ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Trading Up 2.2%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $261.21 and last traded at $261.21. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANPDY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ANTA Sports Products in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.33.

ANTA Sports Products Increases Dividend

About ANTA Sports Products

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $2.2431 dividend. This is a positive change from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $1.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. ANTA Sports Products’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

(Free Report)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, karate, weightlifting, wrestling, trampoline, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.