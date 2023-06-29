Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.72.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $189.59. 45,368,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,827,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $190.07.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

