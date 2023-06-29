Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.59

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.59 and last traded at $95.52, with a volume of 321161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,294,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,597,381.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 851,234 shares of company stock valued at $18,320,805 and sold 12,500,076 shares valued at $350,203,824. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 538.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 75.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ares Management by 159.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

