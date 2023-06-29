Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Aryzta Stock Performance
Shares of ARZTY stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.92.
Aryzta Company Profile
