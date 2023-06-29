Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aryzta Stock Performance

Shares of ARZTY stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Aryzta has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $0.92.

Aryzta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers pastries, cookies, donuts, muffins, buns, bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

