Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $109.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $83.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.37.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Ashland’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at $2,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter valued at $11,976,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

