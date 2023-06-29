ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $34,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $724.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $685.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.64. The company has a market capitalization of $285.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $747.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.