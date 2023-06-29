Asset Dedication LLC Has $40.43 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $40,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,727 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,514 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,104,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,570,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DFEM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 122,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,950. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.
About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
