Asset Dedication LLC Has $72.66 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,869 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 6.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.96% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $72,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $46.25. 129,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,169. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

