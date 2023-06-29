Asset Management Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.2% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $153.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.17 and its 200-day moving average is $146.61. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $156.63.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.