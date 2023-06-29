Asset Management Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Asset Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 4.4% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,917.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $144,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,252,690.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,586 shares of company stock worth $14,290,224 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $184.85 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.98.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.51.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

