Astor Investment Management LLC Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,382 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.47% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.84. 8,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,311. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $49.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

