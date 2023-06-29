Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells $23,723.06 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $23,723.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,073.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Pascal Touchon sold 29,766 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $60,722.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

ATRA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 1,315,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 373.95% and a negative return on equity of 166.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

