Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.80. 2,283,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,862. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

