Atwater Malick LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 4.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.28. 220,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.