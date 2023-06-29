Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $512,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $247,527.52.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $458,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $466,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $442,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $416,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ AUR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,026,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.64. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

