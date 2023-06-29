Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

ADP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.43. 506,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.