Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13,561.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,680,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock opened at $74.02 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

