Avast (LON:AVST) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Free Report) was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 708 ($9.00) and last traded at GBX 716.60 ($9.11). Approximately 70,784,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,586% from the average daily volume of 4,198,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.20 ($9.16).
Avast Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 716.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 716.60. The company has a market cap of £7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,115.65.
About Avast
Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.
