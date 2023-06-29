Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.21

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.21 and last traded at $49.20, with a volume of 250776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Insider Activity at Avnet

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Avnet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.