Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ADXS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 11,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

