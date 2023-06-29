Baby Doge Coin Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $219.56 million and $1.46 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002864 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006439 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,824,905,660,848,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,825,966,711,787,584 with 152,025,909,808,695,488 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $1,550,088.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.