Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Down to $141.79

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $141.79, but opened at $137.03. Baidu shares last traded at $133.98, with a volume of 1,061,738 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Baidu Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 5.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Baidu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

