Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) Insider Jolanta Masojada Purchases 40,000 Shares

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Free Report) insider Jolanta Masojada acquired 40,000 shares of Bailador Technology Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.14 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,400.00 ($30,266.67).
Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.
